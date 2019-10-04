Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Pools welcome an in-form Yeovil Town side this afternoon (3pm kick-off) as they look to end their run of five matches without a win and turn around their disappointing home form.

“Apart from at the end of last season where we had a good run, there’s no reason for our home form,” said Hartlepool manager Craig Hignett.

“Some decisions have gone against us that’s for sure and we haven’t had the rub of the green.

Yeovil Town in action against Halifax Town in the National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But no one is going to change that for us, we have to change that ourselves and the only way we do that is by rolling our sleeves up and getting on with it and ignoring things that are out of our control.”

Yeovil were relegated from the Football League at the end of last season and won just two of their opening seven games on their return to the fifth tier before picking up maximum points from the seven that followed – a run of form that leaves them sitting third in the table.

“It’s a tough game against Yeovil who have won the last seven and I think they’re the best team I’ve seen so far this season in the division,” Hignett added.

“They’re a really good side who are well organised, energetic and competitive and you’ll know you’re in a game with them.

“Their tails will be up, they’re full of confidence.

“Last week, Bromley had their keeper injured against them and had to play most of the game with an outfield player in goal so they seem to be getting the rub of the green a bit as well.

“We’ll approach it properly and hopefully we’ll get off to a decent start and we’ll see what happens in the game.

“Like every game, I go into it believing we can win.

“If we’re on our game and they’re on their game then it’ll be a really good contest.”

Pools will find out their Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round opponents on Monday afternoon.

With the third qualifying round ties being played over the weekend, Pools are in the hat for Monday’s draw which will take place live on talkSport2 from 1:30pm.

Ray Stubbs and non-league expert Tony Incenzo will conduct the draw which remains regionalised to northern and southern sections until the first round proper.

Fourth qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, October 19 with the first round matches taking place a few weeks later on November 9.