Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett feeling lucky following hectic start the National League season
With a quarter of the 2019-20 season’s league matches already out of the way, Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reflects on a ‘hectic’ start.
Pools currently sit 11th in the National League table after playing 11 matches in the opening six weeks of the campaign.
Their squad has been ravaged by injuries so far with no less than 14 different players suffering some form of ailment that has restricted their playing time since the start of pre-season.
Because of that, Hignett admits he was lucky to bring in more signings over the summer than initially planned.
“The first six weeks are hectic and I think the league do it so if you have any cancelled games then there’s not that many to fill in but it puts a real strain on you,” he commented.
“I’m lucky I’ve got a good squad of players who have coped with it but the injuries have been frightening really and last year it would have crippled us, I don’t know what the answer is but it’s certainly flown by.
“I don’t know where our squad is sitting at the minute, we had about 17 training today with the injuries.
“We’ve got about 22 senior players which is two more than we planned to have but it’s a good job we have them because we’ve had to use almost everyone so far.
“Saying that, there’s still people chomping at the bit and wanting to play so that’s a positive thing of having a good squad.”