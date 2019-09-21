Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett hits out at alleged racist abuse during Dover defeat
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett was left stunned by the events that unfolded at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.
Hignett – who was sent off due for making his frustrations known to the referee – felt he had not witnessed a game of football on Saturday afternoon.
A plethora of shocking refereeing decisions were overshadowed by alleged racist abuse from the Town End directed towards the Dover players after Inih Effiong had put his side ahead.
Following the match, Hignett said: “If we find out that anything has happened then they will be dealt with in the strongest possible way, we don’t condone anything like that, we’re a very inclusive club and it’s got no place in football but in society as a whole.
“I said to Andy [Hessenthaler] that if he felt he wanted to stop the game then I was behind him but they wanted to get on with the game.
“We have to identify everyone who has been involved with it and if it gets proven then we’ll sort it out because this club isn’t like that, we’re an inclusive club.
“We've got a black owner, we’ve got black players and we’re a good family club so if anyone is coming here and tarnishing our name in that way then we’ll deal with them in the strongest possible way. It’s ridiculous to still be speaking about it, especially in 2019.
“It won’t comment on a game of football because there wasn’t one, the referee, I have never seen anything like it.”