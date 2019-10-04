Gavan Holohan in action for Hartlepool United. Picture by Tom Banks

The 28-year-old ended his 15-month stay at Victoria Park to join BetVictor Northern Premier Division side Morpeth Town on a four-year deal.

But given Pools have seven other available players in the squad capable of slotting in comfortably in central-midfield, Hignett believes the loss won’t have a significant impact on his side.

In fact, he’s hinted that more players will now be given the chance to impress and help improve the side’s performances.

Josh Hawkes in action for Hartlepool United (photo: Frank Reid).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools will welcome back midfielders Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Featherstone from suspension this Saturday against Yeovil Town at The Vic (3pm kick-off).

It’s a welcome boost for the club as they look to end their five game winless run and Hignett feels there’s another midfield pair who can also make a difference.

“I think Gav [Holohan] and Josh [Hawkes] can really kick on,” said the United manager.

“There’s a place up for grabs now. Josh Hawkes was excellent when he played against Leicester in the week where he got a goal.

“Gav has played the last two and done okay in the team and needs a run. The competition is still fierce and we need to find that winning formula so everyone is in with a shout of playing.

“Just because one or two are sat in the stands one week doesn’t mean they’re far away from starting because they’re not.”

And when discussing how Noble will be remembered for his contributions at Hartlepool, Hignett added: “ Liam is a good player, there’s no doubting his quality and I think he did okay here.

“I don’t think you could say he was a bad player for us because he wasn’t, you could see why he’s played higher and played in the league.