Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett reflects on 1-1 draw against Chesterfield
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett felt it was important to get Tuesday night’s match against Chesterfield out of the way despite a flat display on the field.
Peter Kioso’s early strike from close range got the hosts off to a great start at Victoria Park but a failure to kick-on proved costly as Tom Denton headed in an equaliser eight minutes before half-time.
Pools struggled to create any meaningful chances while limiting a struggling Chesterfield side to very little in a match that will go down as one of the more dull affairs of the season.
“It was flat, everything was flat, the fans were flat the players were flat,” admitted Hignett.
“After Saturday it was expected, it was important we showed everyone the real Hartlepool with the togetherness we demonstrated as a club and we did that.
“I haven’t really dealt with the Chesterfield game, it’s all been about the fallout from Saturday.
“We didn’t show anything in the final third really but I was pleased with the effort and commitment of the lads. We could have lost the game because they had Denton, who was a real threat.
“It wasn’t a night for tactics or silky football it was to show everyone that we’re Hartlepool. It’s work that has to carry on now, [racism] is a poison in the game and when your club is subject to what happened it’s not nice for everyone.
“Everything that Mark [Maguire], the chairman [Raj Singh] and Mark Simpson have done since Saturday has been top notch and it shows that we care.”