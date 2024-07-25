Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll thinks the club's fanbase, tradition and its historical association to the Football League make it an attractive place for potential new recruits.

Sarll has refused to rush his summer business, adding five new faces including Irish midfielder Greg Sloggett, who arrives with something of a point to prove following a frustrating spell at Cheltenham, and versatile attacker Adam Campbell, who agreed to drop down two divisions to return to the North East after helping Crawley win promotion to League One.

For a long time, it has been suggested that Hartlepool's location on the squally, wind-lashed and relatively isolated North East coast has deterred players from signing for the club.

However, Sarll has looked to turn that idea on its head, making the most of all the football club, the town and the surrounding area has to offer in order to attract new recruits.

Four of his first five summer signings have links to the local area; Campbell, who started in the play-off final as Crawley clinched promotion despite beginning the campaign as favourites to go down, had an offer to remain in West Sussex and was rumoured to have attracted the attention of a number of other Football League clubs.

Hartlepool had the fifth highest average attendance in the National League last season - with Chesterfield now back in the Football League, it could rise to fourth next term - as well as one of the best followings on the road, typified by the unmatched fancy dress tradition on the team's final away game of the season.

The club is also one of the biggest, historically, in the division and has a proud history of competing in the Football League; just two decades ago, Pools were bidding to win promotion to the Championship for the first time.

In other words, Hartlepool has huge potential and a lot to offer players.

Rather than bemoaning his side's status as an apparent prisoner of geography, Sarll has sought to utilise the club's reputation and standing to help him attract the type of players he believes can help him challenge for promotion next season.

"Sometimes you get to a point when you're recruiting where players need us more than we need them," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"They need Hartlepool, and I think that's an important factor because what we do have, despite many other things, is a really great tradition, a super fanbase, a historic alliance to the Football League, and Hartlepool's a good name.

"It's still a great name on your C.V. and if you can propel Hartlepool to success, I think that goes a long, long way in that individual's career, including my own.

"What have to maximise that feeling of what Hartlepool is. We're a good club in a great area of the country, and I think you have to maximise that when you're recruiting and that's why we've been so slow, diligent, patient.