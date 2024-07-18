Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is confident he has the personnel required to suit his high pressing brand of football.

The new boss arrives with a reputation for a relentless, energetic and intense press and promises to harass and harry all over the park, including the opposition's goalkeeper.

That means that the Pools squad, particularly those who remain from last season when the side was, for the most part, passive and deep-lying, will need to adjust to Sarll's new approach.

Sarll's style is also likely to take some getting used to for experienced central-defenders Luke Waterfall, who turns 34 later this month, and Tom Parkes, who is 32, with Sarll vowing to make his back four push up the pitch, insisting he wants them to defend the halfway line.

The new boss has vowed that his side will press all over the park and defend higher up the pitch next season.

With attackers Adam Campbell and Luke Charman arriving this summer with a high press in mind and new midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron recruited in a bid to add energy and dynamism to the engine room, Pools appear to have gone some way to revitalising their ranks.

Even so, Sarll's side cannot afford to take too long getting used to the new manager's unique style, especially given that Pools fans are unlikely to accept anything other than, at least, a play-off push this season.

"In terms of what we've kept and what we've tried to add, we've got a lot closer to where we want to be," Sarll said.

"In the National League we still have a huge advantage in terms of recruitment because the window, pretty much, never shuts.

"We've got to try and keep evolving and improving and getting closer to that end product as much as we can.

"What we're not going to be at this stage is the finished article, but what we can do is give an insight into how we're going to look in a couple of months time.

"The players' work ethic and their open-mindedness in those areas of tactical address has been fantastic.

"I don't think it's too hard to understand that a side that concedes 82 goals and scores 70, we have to address winning the ball back and we have to address not conceding goals.

"There's still a dozen or so players from last year in our camp and we need to make sure that they understand that conceding 82 goals over 46 games is not acceptable. It's certainly not acceptable in my team.

"In pretty much any successful team, the one consistent thing is that they have one of the best goals against columns in the league.

"That breeds confidence throughout the team, including the attacking players, who don't have to go and score four every time they go down the tunnel.

"That mentality, that togetherness, is very, very important to me and is something we need to develop as quickly as possible."