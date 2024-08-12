Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll doesn't think injuries to central-defensive pair Tom Parkes or Luke Waterfall are too serious.

Waterfall, who turned 34 last month and was appointed captain ahead of the new season, was substituted with 20 minutes remaining during Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil with what appeared to be a minor muscle strain.

Parkes, meanwhile, played the whole game although it looked like he tightened up towards the end of the game as Pools survived a late Yeovil bombardment to hold on to all three points.

Sarll will be keenly hoping to have both men available for the weekend's visit of Southend, one of the sides tipped to be competing towards the top end of the National League table this term.

Sarll isn't too concerned after both Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes were seen struggling towards the end of Saturday's win over Yeovil. Picture by Frank Reid.

The pair were typically impressive as Pools secured a well-deserved clean sheet on the opening day of the campaign, keeping the combative Aaron Jarvis quiet all afternoon; last season, it took Pools 11 games to produce a shutout.

Since their January arrivals, Pools have been much-improved at the back and have kept four clean sheets in their last 10 league games.

Pools do have cover and competition in the heart of the defence, with Billy Sass-Davies and Manny Onariase both introduced as second half substitutes in Somerset, but the partnership between Waterfall and Parkes has become one of the cornerstones of their side's set-up.

"We're not yet too sure on Luke," Sarll said.

"I think it was cramp turning into a strain so we'll need a few days to bring his body back in line.

"I thought it was his best performance, which is not surprising because it's the fittest he's been.

"Hopefully we can roll him back out there on Saturday.

"Tom Parkes was the same - I think he had a dead leg more than cramp."