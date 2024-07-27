Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll delighted with warm welcome after new boss makes winning start to life at Victoria Park
Sarll, who masterminded a 2-0 win in the North East when he visited as an opponent while in charge of Woking last season, was in the home dugout for the first time since his appointment in April as Pools overpowered Sunderland under-21s 3-0.
Although the new boss refused to be too glowing in his assessment of his side's performance, there was a lot to like about the Pools display, especially the fact that all three goals came from winning the ball in Sunderland's half, with a relentless press a trademark part of Sarll's approach.
After a fairly even opening to the game during which the hosts looked well-organised, structured and disciplined, Pools were rewarded for their solid start 18 minutes in when trialist Dylan Mottley-Henry, who impressed, regained possession deep in the visitors own half, allowing Adam Campbell to find the head of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored his fifth goal of pre-season.
The home side doubled their lead just two minutes later when a determined Tom Parkes won the ball midway inside Sunderland's half before curling a spectacular strike beyond Black Cats goalkeeper Adam Richardson and into the top corner.
Pools added a third 10 minutes from time when teenager Joe Aungiers stole the ball, danced past his man and then unselfishly slid in Mottley-Henry, who capped a strong display with a well-taken finish, firing across Richardson and into the bottom corner.
For Sarll, it was a landmark afternoon as the boss took charge at Victoria Park for the first time.
Having joined in difficult circumstances following the controversial decision to part ways with popular previous manager Kevin Phillips, Sarll has made a promising start to life in the North East, making five shrewd looking signings and impressing supporters with his straight-talking approach and blood and thunder brand of football.
And the new boss admitted he was thrilled to make a winning start to life in the home dugout.
"I think the ground is a fortress," he said.
"Whether Darren Sarll is the manager or someone else, it doesn't matter.
"I've never clapped my hands for joy coming here as an opponent, thinking I'm not going to get shouted at or called a name. That's how it should be.
"We've got a brilliant atmosphere here.
"It's so important that the fans recognise the qualities of the people and the players, because that will only help the atmosphere.
"I'm very open with this, I'm not always going to get it right and players are not always going to get it right.
"I just ask that they support the players as best they can and if they've got any problems they can direct it at me.
"Let's all get along swimmingly and try to make this a really positive, winning season.
"I've never known a positive, winning season without the fans and the players having a strong connection.
"It was very nice today, it was really good to see everyone.
"The welcome was warm. A couple of individuals said some really nice things to me that will stay with me for a long time."
