Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll didn't administer the hairdryer treatment at half time of draw with Wealdstone
Sarll said in the week that he had yet to "show his teeth" to his new team but could have been forgiven for feeling frustrated after a lacklustre 45 minutes against a Stones side who arrived in the North East on a run of three consecutive defeats.
The boss afterwards admitted that he felt he got his team selection wrong and tried a string of tactical changes in the opening period as the hosts struggled to get a grip on the game.
Pools went behind before the break when the lively Micah Obiero converted Max Kretzschmar's cutback as the home support grew increasingly frustrated with their side's wastefulness with the ball and apparent lack of ideas in attacking areas.
Sarll made two changes at half time, introducing veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, making his 418th appearance for Pools, and experienced full-back Kieron Freeman.
While Pools were by no means at their best in the second half, the substitutes made a difference with Featherstone in particular deploying his consummate calmness and composure to help the home side gain a foothold.
Sarll then handed debuts to midfielders Greg Sloggett and Darren Robinson who added energy and purpose to the engine room as Pools pressed for an equaliser.
It looked like time was running out for Pools when Mani Dieseruvwe latched onto Joel Dixon's hopeful punt upfield and poked the ball beyond the onrushing Archie Matthews in the 98th minute to salvage a point and preserve their unbeaten record.
It was certainly not a vintage second half but it was at least an improvement from Pools, which left fans wondering whether Sarll, who is renowned for being a straight-talker who refuses to pull any punches, had administered a rocket to his players at half time.
"I absolutely didn't lose my temper or anything like that," he said.
"The one thing they needed at half time was help.
"You can shout all you like, but does it help?
"If you think it helps, then great, but I think we needed some tactical help and a little bit of an adaptation to what we were doing.
"We live in a world where managers are expected to have a Plan B and I thought Nicky Featherstone was a pretty good Plan B.
"We just tried to go about reshaping the flow of the game, the trajectory of the game and the outcome of the game."
