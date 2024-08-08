Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has promised that his side will "die trying" this season.

Following a summer of change that has seen Sarll replace Kevin Phillips, nine players leave the club and seven, so far, arrive at Victoria Park, Pools are set to begin their new National League campaign this weekend with a long trip to Yeovil.

Sarll spent almost three years in charge at Huish Park, leading the Glovers to the National League play-offs in his first season at the helm while also having to contend with a number of challenges, not least the tragic suicide of captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died, as well as a host of off-field uncertainties.

In the absence of an outstanding candidate, the National League looks wide open this season but it also promises to be a hugely competitive campaign, with the likes of Barnet, Solihull, Forest Green, Gateshead, Southend, Sutton, Oldham and York all flexing their muscles this summer.

The new Pools boss is set to take charge of his first competitive game this weekend and promises that his side will give everything this season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools, likewise, will be bidding to be in the promotion picture; following a disappointing return to the National League last season that ended in a 12th placed finish, Sarll has made a series of shrewd signings, with Adam Campbell, who dropped down two divisions to sign for Pools, making a number of potential rivals sit up and take notice.

While Sarll's side might not be among the top three or four favourites, Pools fans are quietly confident that their team could be in for a successful campaign; the new boss steered both Yeovil and Woking to a top seven finish in his first season in charge.

A good start would certainly help and Pools will travel to Somerset following a largely successful pre-season that has seen them win five of their seven matches.

While the long trip might come too soon for Irish midfielder Greg Sloggett, who is not expected to be involved after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over Sunderland under-21s, as well as long term absentee Kieran Wallace, Sarll is hoping to have an otherwise fully fit squad to choose from, with mercurial Frenchman Anthony Mancini having trained all week.

And Sarll, who is renowned for wearing his heart on his sleeve, has vowed that his side will give everything to have a successful campaign.

"We have to die trying," he said.

"They've got to want to tear their arm off to stop a goal, they've got to want to tear a leg off to score one up the other end.

"We're all in, I can already feel it in the pre-season games. If we weren't all in, we'd be in for a tough time. Let's be all in.

"Let's make some incredible memories, have some great stories, some great wins.

"We've got such an unbelievable roster of previous managers, some unbelievable names. I would very much like to be held in the same regard as Dave (Challinor) and (Neale) Cooper, the greats. I'm a long way off, I know, but that's where I want to get to.

"I want to be as successful as them. The supporters are as expectant because of the people that have been before me. Aiming for anything less would be wrong.

"We won't be the finished article, but who cares as long as we get something, as long as we win.

"What it looks like from now until December will change based on form, fitness, injuries, suspensions and the recruitment of new players, which we'll always try and do.

"The really good seasons have to start somewhere and evolve to somewhere different.

"It's going to be an interesting ride."