"Jack's a proper chap, he'll come back as determined and as honest as he always is.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll refused to be too critical of midfielder Jack Hunter after his red card proved costly in an agonising 3-2 defeat to Woking on bank holiday Monday.

Pools had been cruising at 2-0 up after a scintillating start that saw them score twice in the first seven minutes thanks to a brace from the superb Joe Grey.

Things started to go wrong when Tom Parkes, who was captaining the side in the absence of Luke Waterfall, was forced off with a shoulder injury.

Even so, Sarll's side looked to be cruising to a third win in five games when Hunter was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Hunter has made a strong start to his Pools career but cost his side following a reckless red card in the defeat to Woking.

The visitors defended resolutely but conceded three times in the final half an hour as Woking won the game in added time.

Pools struggled to get to grips with substitute Matt Ward and the former Ipswich man pulled one back with 25 minutes remaining.

Tunji Akinola's deflected effort levelled the scores after a mistake from Nathan Sheron, who was caught out after failing to clear his lines, before substitute Harry Beautyman won the game in the 92nd minute.

Despite a resolute effort from the visitors, Pools only really had themselves to blame as their ill-discipline cost them; it was the second red card Sarll's side have received in their last three matches.

Pools played their best football of the entire season prior to Hunter's dismissal and looked to be heading towards the top end of the table; the contest changed the minute Pools were reduced to 10 men and, in spite of a defiant rearguard action, the visitors left themselves too much to do.

It was an afternoon that promised so much but ended, ultimately, in disappointment and frustration as Pools forfeited a two goal lead over the August bank holiday weekend for the second year in succession.

"The start was terrific, you couldn't have asked for a better start and we were in full control," Sarll said.

"We had the moment where we went down to 10 men which I think my teams are always quite well prepared for, as we saw at home to Southend.

"My duty is to defend the players, absolutely, I'll never throw people under the bus publicly.

"If I'm critical, I'll do it within the confines of our organisation.

"It was just a bit too much, after the Saturday and the Tuesday and the manner of those games, they were tough games.

"I don't like conceding three goals in a week, let alone in 30 minutes - that's unacceptable."

Supporters have responded well to their side's more combative approach under Sarll but Pools still need to find the right balance between being robust and reckless.

Jack Hunter, who has been excellent since signing from Halifax this summer, showed uncharacteristic carelessness as he picked up two bookings in the space of just a few minutes; it was a moment of madness from the midfielder, but it should not detract from a positive start to his Pools career.

Sarll felt referee Ruebyn Ricardo was harsh to show Hunter his marching orders but, in truth, it's hard to find major fault with the man in the middle's decision; Hunter steamed into a challenge on halfway and then tripped his opponent on the edge of the box moments later.

"Even though Jack will come under some sort of criticism, of course he will, he will feel worse than anyone, so there's no need to layer up on him," Sarll said.

"I think the sending off is soft when you consider the yellow cards that weren't given for similar incidents but he gives him a decision to make, that's the biggest thing.

"It's only coming from a place of a fully committed player, a player that's invested in doing his best for Hartlepool.

"There is a real honesty and humility about him, as we've seen with Jack already.

"Jack's a proper chap, he'll come back as determined and as honest as he always is.

"Jack Hunter is as important to me as anyone.

"I just thought that, with the referee, it was a bit like 12 against 10."

Pools were dealt another blow in the first half when experienced defender Tom Parkes was forced off with a shoulder injury.

The 32-year-old went down under a challenge and tried to continue, cradling his shoulder with his one good arm, but had to be replaced by Manny Onariase midway through the first half.

"It was his shoulder," Sarll said.

"He had a little bit of a problem on Saturday which affected his movement but we thought he'd be ok.

"Tom has been excellent for us in August and it was a big miss, a big miss."

Pools ended up with their third and fourth choice centre-backs on the pitch following the departure of Parkes after Sarll opted to rest skipper Luke Waterfall; to the credit of Billy Sass-Davies and Manny Onariase, the makeshift pair made a number of telling defensive contributions and Pools battled hard to hold on.

Waterfall missed some of pre-season and Sarll felt he was right to rest the veteran.

He said: "He's 34 and he's a big chap.

"He missed a good period of pre-season.

"I thought it was really important that he was ready to play next Saturday.

"I thought it was the best use of our resources."

An impressive 203 Poolies made the long trip to Surrey and stayed to applaud their side despite a heartbreaking end to the contest.

"Their reception was absolutely mindblowing," Sarll said.

"The good thing is Greg (Sloggett) is a little bit closer, Gary (Madine) is a little bit closer and we may be able to add another one just to readdress the balance of the team again."