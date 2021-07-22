The 23-year-old winger has just agreed a new one year deal at Victoria Park following Pools’ promotion to the Football League.

Molyneux scored from the spot in the penalty shoot out victory over Torquay United last month but his overall impact was limited by a lack of game time last season.

After first joining Hartlepool in 2019, Molyneux hasn’t registered more than 15 league starts over the course of a single season. Injury issues and coronavirus have played their part in that, as has Pools’ form playing a 3-5-2 formation without any natural wingers.

Luke Moloneux. Spennymoor Town FC 1-0 Hartlepool United FC. Pre-season friendly 20-07-21.

But Challinor knows the former Sunderland winger still has the potential to make a real impact at the club after committing to another season.

“Mols didn’t have a great finish to the season in terms of finding a position where he can play or where he thinks he can play in our system,” he said.

"That will be down to him and he’s got to put himself in a situation where we can’t not play him. If he does that then we’ve got to think how we go about things and he’s got to make sure he produces to get into the team, whatever shape that may be.

"If he doesn’t then I’m not going to change my shape to accommodate one player.

"This is a team that got us into this position and it will be a requirement of everyone to do their bit to make sure we’re successful next season.”

