Dave Challinor on the touchline during the FA Cup match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United at Huish Park, Yeovil on Tuesday 12th November 2019. (Credit: Gareth Williams) ©MI News

This game may be a few weeks away, however, the new boss insists that an FA Cup run is important to the players on the pitch and the staff off the pitch.

“I think, as a football club coming in at the lower rounds of the FA Cup, there’s obviously big values and big rewards in getting through the different rounds,” Challinor said.

“Even for a club this size, being a big club, ultimately, our aim is to get as far as we can in the FA Cup.

“If we can get a TV game and the things that brings, it’s massively important to allow us to do stuff in terms of the club off the pitch and certainly on the pitch it allows us to do that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Challinor also revealed that Hartlepool chairman, Raj Singh, was impressed with United’s win on Tuesday.

The Pools manager added: “He [Singh] was thrilled, as everybody was. It gives us another nice long trip for us to look forward to but we’re in the second round of the FA Cup and one game away from potentially getting an ultimate draw.

“We know that’ll be a tough game but there’s a huge carrot hanging at the end of it.”