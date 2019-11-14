Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor discusses FA Cup progress and reaction from chairman Raj Singh following 4-1 win at Yeovil
Hartlepool United head into the Dave Challinor era as FA Cup second round participants with a tie against Cambridge United or Exeter City on the horizon.
This game may be a few weeks away, however, the new boss insists that an FA Cup run is important to the players on the pitch and the staff off the pitch.
“I think, as a football club coming in at the lower rounds of the FA Cup, there’s obviously big values and big rewards in getting through the different rounds,” Challinor said.
“Even for a club this size, being a big club, ultimately, our aim is to get as far as we can in the FA Cup.
“If we can get a TV game and the things that brings, it’s massively important to allow us to do stuff in terms of the club off the pitch and certainly on the pitch it allows us to do that.”
Challinor also revealed that Hartlepool chairman, Raj Singh, was impressed with United’s win on Tuesday.
The Pools manager added: “He [Singh] was thrilled, as everybody was. It gives us another nice long trip for us to look forward to but we’re in the second round of the FA Cup and one game away from potentially getting an ultimate draw.
“We know that’ll be a tough game but there’s a huge carrot hanging at the end of it.”
Pools will find out their opponents for the next round on Tuesday with the second round tie to be played on the weekend of 29th November.