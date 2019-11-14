Joe Parkinson on the touchline during the FA Cup match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United at Huish Park, Yeovil on Tuesday 12th November 2019. (Credit: Gareth Williams) ©MI News

Pools legend Sweeney needs no introduction while Parkinson, who was announced as Challinor’s assistant ahead of his unveiling on Monday, may be remembered from his time at Everton in the mid to late 90s.

Following his retirement, Parkinson stepped into coaching with Wigan Athletic, later working alongside Challinor at AFC Fylde before moving on to Shrewsbury Town.

The 48-year-old was in the dugout along with Sweeney and Challinor during Tuesday night’s impressive 4-1 FA Cup first round victory at Yeovil Town.

Pools now face another long trip to either Cambridge United or Exeter City in the second round on 30 November. They were originally set to welcome Eastleigh to Victoria Park on that date but the match will now be rescheduled though a date is yet to be confirmed.

On bringing Parkinson to the club, Challinor said: “He’s quick at telling everyone he’s won the FA Cup, that’s the first thing he does!

“Joe came in with us at Fylde and was part of the academy set-up and then due to circumstances with my assistant there, became involved in the first team and then went across to Shrewsbury as a first team coach there.

“He’s someone who is a very good coach and understands how I work, I understand how he works and I know he has the same work ethic as myself.

“He’ll be a big influence on not only the players but on Sweens and members of the backroom team.

“We’re learning but we’ve still got to create a learning environment for the players and for the management team.

“It’s not going to be the case of me being the manager in a specific role and having different people underneath me, we are one group.

“Sweens has played a massive part in the last four weeks at the club and he will be an integral part of what we’re looking to do.