The former Port Vale striker limped off holding his hamstring early on and was quickly substituted.

But manager Dave Challinor confirmed following the match that the injury is not a serious one.

“Not a severe [hamstring injury], days rather than weeks,” he said.

Mark Cullen leaves the field at Spennymoor Town.

"He'll miss Saturday, will be out seven to 10 days which doesn't help us but it is what it is. There will be opportunities for others further down the line but what there wants to be is that come August 7 that firstly they've got a club sorted out and they're fit and available for selection in that game."

While technically still a trialist, Cullen is set to be confirmed as a Pools player ahead of the new League Two season on August 7. But he is now likely to miss the friendly trips to Gateshead and Blyth Spartans over the next seven days.

Another notable absentee could be Jamie Sterry, who sat out Tuesday night’s match at Spennymoor after picking up a slight knock in training.

“It was just a precautionary [decision],” Challinor added. “We know where we are squad-wise and we're not going to risk anyone unnecessarily.

"Jamie is one who ticks a box in the fact he played in a promotion final a month ago so is not one that has lost a huge amount of fitness. We can afford the luxury of not playing him tonight and making sure he's ready to play on Saturday or Tuesday, whatever we decide is the most suitable.”

