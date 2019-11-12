Gime Toure celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Toure left The Coasters last winter after the club opted not to extend the Frenchman’s contract at Mill Farm.

Shortly after be signed for fellow National League club Sutton United and despite being reportedly injured, played almost instantly for the U’s – leading then Fylde boss Challinor to question Toure’s character.

Coincidentally, the 26-year-old forward has been sidelined for the past two games through injury though is expected to travel to Yeovil Town for Tuesday night’s FA Cup clash.

“The Gime one was a really tough one because of the way things were at Fylde contractually,” Challinor explained.

“There was an option on his contract which was something the club didn’t want to take up so he was going to move on with our best wishes really.

“Sometimes it’s difficult because players at this level, probably more than any other level now, get advice from agents on how to go about things.

“But I suppose what I am, probably a bit too much at times, is honest.

“People, punters, people who are supporting the club want to know what has gone on and if things have gone on then I’ll quite happily tell them so there’s no issue there.

“And sods law he went and scored twice against them when we came back here.

“He’s something different in the squad and with his finger, hopefully we’ll get him back involved sooner rather than later, without wanting to give too much away.

“He’s unpredictable, don’t get me wrong, he can be very frustrating because he can produce something that makes you go ‘wow’ and then something that makes you go ‘wow’ in a very different way so that’s the type of player he is.