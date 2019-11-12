Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor on giving Gime Toure a fresh start and provides latest on hand injury
New Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor has given top-scorer Gime Toure a fresh start despite the unsavoury nature in which the striker left former club AFC Fylde last season.
Toure left The Coasters last winter after the club opted not to extend the Frenchman’s contract at Mill Farm.
Shortly after be signed for fellow National League club Sutton United and despite being reportedly injured, played almost instantly for the U’s – leading then Fylde boss Challinor to question Toure’s character.
Coincidentally, the 26-year-old forward has been sidelined for the past two games through injury though is expected to travel to Yeovil Town for Tuesday night’s FA Cup clash.
“The Gime one was a really tough one because of the way things were at Fylde contractually,” Challinor explained.
“There was an option on his contract which was something the club didn’t want to take up so he was going to move on with our best wishes really.
“Sometimes it’s difficult because players at this level, probably more than any other level now, get advice from agents on how to go about things.
“But I suppose what I am, probably a bit too much at times, is honest.
“People, punters, people who are supporting the club want to know what has gone on and if things have gone on then I’ll quite happily tell them so there’s no issue there.
“And sods law he went and scored twice against them when we came back here.
“He’s something different in the squad and with his finger, hopefully we’ll get him back involved sooner rather than later, without wanting to give too much away.
“He’s unpredictable, don’t get me wrong, he can be very frustrating because he can produce something that makes you go ‘wow’ and then something that makes you go ‘wow’ in a very different way so that’s the type of player he is.
“If he could find a level of consistency then he wouldn’t be playing at this level. We need to get him back involved because he’s our top scorer and hopefully he’s out there sooner rather than later for us scoring goals.”