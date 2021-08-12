After getting off to a winning start with a 1-0 win against Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Pools were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 defeat to League One side Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.

“There’s no real consolation but you have to take positives from things,” Challinor said when reflecting on the match.

Dave Challinor, Hartlepool United Manager applauds supporters after being defeat during the Carabao Cup match between Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 10th August 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Within that there are areas we can improve and we’ll try and do that as well.

He added: “There are always positives, I’m just a negative person and that’s something I know I’ve got to get better at because I want to win.

"When I’m grumpy straight after a game there will be no positives and everything will be rubbish but that soon turns once we watch the game back.

"We’ll always focus on the areas we can improve but there will always be positives to take even from just a basic standpoint of the fact that five lads have come in and played their first game which will make them better.

"On top of that we’ve had another game here with a brilliant turnout in terms of the support we’ve got, there are loads of positives to take from it but they’re just difficult to focus on when you’ve lost.”

Next up for Pools is a trip to Holker Street to face Barrow as they look to make it back to back wins to start their League Two season.

