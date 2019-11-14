Luke Molyneux picked up his injury during pre-season (photo: Frank Reid).

Pools have no new injury issues to contend with despite goalscorer Gavan Holohan picking up a knock being taken off early during Tuesday night’s 4-1 win at Yeovil Town.

After twice making the trip to Somerset in the past week, Hartlepool now make another long journey down to Ebbsfleet United.

The only certain absentee is 21-year-old Molyneux, who is yet to feature in a competitive game for Pools since signing from Sunderland in the summer.

A foot injury picked up at York during pre-season and surgery complications have seen him ruled out for half a season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Luke Molyneux is back on the grass and will be looking to get back into full training,” Challinor said.

“That’ll be around the 25th November with a return to play date looking at the second week in December, the date that has been put in is the 14th for the FA Trophy match.

“When I was coming through the process of coming here and when I did my background work on the club and the players, obviously him and Luke Williams were two big players and big hopes for the season but for one reason or another it hasn’t worked out for them.

“Luke Williams is gradually getting back but Tuesday showed he’s a long way off where he wants to be certainly and we need him to be.

“With him, it will be getting as much work in as possible in order to get him back close to competing and playing.

“The important thing for them will be after being out for a long time and coming into the squad during a time of year when games come thick and fast on not perfect surfaces for them.

“Don’t get me wrong we want them back fully-fit and being able to effect the squad but we want them back long term not just for two or three weeks before things drop off again so we’ll need to be careful with them.