Dave Challinor at Victoria Park (photo: Frank Reid).

Two trips to Yeovil Town in the space of four days following Saturday’s postponement in addition to Saturday’s 540-mile round trip to Ebbsfleet United this coming weekend has certainly thrown Challinor into the deep end in terms of getting used to the travelling that comes with being at Pools.

But that hasn’t stopped the former AFC Fylde boss looking forward to his first opening matches in charge.

“The travelling isn’t ideal, again if you look at mileage over the course of a week, this week it’s going to be right up there,” Challinor said.

“But it is what it is, things are set to challenge you and we’ve said to the players today, this is a really tough week.

“Travelling down to Yeovil on the day to hopefully win an FA Cup tie. Travelling back and getting back early hours on Wednesday morning then travelling down to Ebbsfleet on Friday is a big ask but let’s put the excuses away.

“These are two games that are winnable and that we’re looking to win.

“Providing things are done properly, the lads will be off Monday next week, unless we get a replay of course then we’ll be in Monday but hopefully there’s no replay.