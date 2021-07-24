Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor wants questions answered by players at Gateshead

Pools currently have 17 players signed up for the 2021-22 season with agreements in place with a couple more.

Challinor is looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and will dip into the loan market as he looks to get his squad prepared for the match against Crawley Town next month.

“Of course we’ll be ready, regardless of whether it’s with the group of players we have or whether I have to bring in another seven players, we’ll be ready,” Challinor said.

Hartlepool United players warming up at Spennymoor Town (photo: Frank Reid).

The Pools boss was disappointed with his side’s performance at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night as they were beaten 1-0 at The Brewery Field.

Hartlepool take on Gateshead at the International Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off) before making the journey to Croft Park to face Micky Nelson’s Blyth Spartans on Tuesday evening (7pm kick-off).

Dunston UTS have also confirmed that they will be hosting Pools on Friday, July 30 (7pm kick-off).

And Challinor has challenged his players to make the final three friendly matches before the competitive season count, dishing out a few home truths in the process.

“They have the opportunity to make sure they’re the ones that are in the team that’s ready [for the opening day],” he added.

“If not then I’m not going to sit here and say it’s a good work out for us, I’ll tell it how it is. What I’ve said to the players, they’re going to get the truth from me and I’m not going to lie to them and pamper them.

"We’re making a step up and if we stand still and don’t move forward, if the players we had last year who did well aren’t up to the step up then tough.

"This isn’t about what people have done in the past, people are judged on what they do every single day and what they do in games.

"Our next game comes on Saturday and people have got questions to answer.”

