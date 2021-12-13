Burey completed 45 minutes upon his return for Millwall’s U23’s side last week in their 1-0 win over Cardiff City with Lions boss Gary Rowett suggesting a successful cameo would lead to the 20-year-old returning to the North East.

“He has trained well for the best part of last week,” Rowett had told South London Press.

“If he gets through 45 minutes well then we’ll send him back to Hartlepool in the hope he can go and impact their season.

Tyler Burey came through Millwall's U23 match with Cardiff City unscathed ahead of a return to Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID.

“He’s been out a long time and it was a serious injury. We don’t want to just send him back for two or three days and be irresponsible. We want to give him part of a game and be a little more confident that he’s fit.”

And with no setbacks during his 45 minute appearance for the young Lions, Lee is hopeful to see the winger back at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I think he was scheduled to play 45 minutes so I will check the updates from that and hopefully in the next week or two we might get him back out on the training pitch,” Lee told The Mail.

“I’m excited [to have him back], it’s another option and from what they keep telling me it’s a plus in our options.

“Like I said, if you’re going to add him to the squad, you’re going to add quality to the squad, then I can’t wait to get him back.”

Burey made seven appearances for Pools since joining on-loan from the Championship club in the summer and scored three times, including in the back-to-back home wins over Walsall and Carlisle United, before the 20-year-old was forced off in the defeat to Tranmere Rovers in September with a severe hamstring injury.

Pools’ loan deal with Burey was set to expire in the New Year meaning the next few weeks will be crucial for the youngster if he is to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

