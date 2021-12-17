The 26-year-old celebrated his 50th appearance for the club in last week's goalless draw with Scunthorpe United and will mark his one year anniversary with Pools on Tuesday.

Sterry became an instant hit at the Suit Direct Stadium with a number of commanding performances up and down the Pools right-hand side and quickly established himself as one of former manager Dave Challinor’s key assets.

The former Newcastle United man had to reboot his career last summer following his release from St James’s Park before dropping into the non-league scene with South Shields.

Jamie Sterry has been one of Hartlepool United's standout players since joining the club last year. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Without a club, Sterry’s pre-season training came alongside former teammate Jack Colback, who had also been released from the Magpies, as the pair tried to maintain their fitness while they waited in hope the phone would ring.

That call came in October for Sterry where he was offered a short-term deal with the Mariners, the idea being to benefit both the player in terms of his match fitness so that he could attract the attention of a Football League club, and the club in terms of having a recently released Premier League player on their books.

But Sterry settled for Pools in the National League and hasn’t looked back since.

Sterry became a father earlier this year before going on to play a pivotal role in Pools’ promotion success, including netting a pressure penalty in their shootout victory over Torquay United.

Jamie Sterry played a key role in Hartlepool United's promotion back to the Football League. Picture by FRANK REID.

And Sterry has continued to show that ability for new manager Graeme Lee.

“I already knew about Jamie when I came in having watched previous games so you know he’s a talent,” said Lee.

“He can play at an intensity where he can coast through games at times so it’s my job to try and push him so that if he plays at that really high intensity, he’s going to be a big threat.

“It doesn't matter what level he plays at because he’s got quality, so it’s not about just making sure he does enough, it’s about pushing him on so we can get the best out of him.

“He’s got so much there to offer. He’s working hard and doing everything he can and he asks you questions which is fantastic.”

Sterry agreed a new two-year-deal at the Suit Direct in the summer but Pools may have their resolve tested on the defender should he continue in the form he has shown over his first 50 appearances for the club.

“We’ll see. People have asked me about him a few times. I’m sure if Jamie performs consistently, how he can, there will be interest because of what he offers but we won’t be looking to offload him. He’s one who is a big part of our plans.

“You want to keep your best players at the club so Jamie is one where you’re looking for the future and thinking he’s there to utilise and to build around.

“He’s a big plus. And when you start building for the future it’s not an area where I’m looking.

“I’ve got lads who I've worked with in the past who I know could play that position, but I’m not going to bring them in because I know Jamie is there. He’s got a great future.”

