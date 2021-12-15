Lee dropped his first points as manager in Saturday’s stalemate at the Suit Direct Stadium despite over twice as many attempts on goal as the visitors as Pools remained in the bottom half of the table.

Pools have scored 22 goals in the league this season, with top scorer Mark Cullen on four, and new boss Lee has suggested it’s an area they will consider looking at next month, but only if they can improve the squad.

“We want to improve in the final third. We’ve got lads in the squad, some of them haven’t been given a chance since I’ve come in.

Graeme Lee wants his side to improve in the final third after Scunthorpe United stalemate with the January transfer window looming (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“You look at it and think, if you can improve in that area, then I will,” Lee told The Mail.

“You look at the top-end of the league and the last couple of teams we have played, they all had that focal point, that target man, the main man you can work off.

“But if we do look [to strengthen in January], they have to be better than what we’ve already got.

“So that’s our challenge but we’re looking, we’re already looking and trying to improve and if we can, then brilliant.”

Upon his appointment Lee was promised there is money available to spend in January with chairman Raj Singh outlining his intentions in a recent interview in the club’s matchday programme.

“We all now need to get behind Graeme and Michael and give them our support and we as a club will back them in the January window,” he said.

It comes off the back of non-executive director Adrian Bevington suggesting the club are 'very serious about January' with Lee set to be provided a budget to shape his squad.

But Lee has suggested that no significant moves have been made yet as both he and assistant manager Michael Nelson continue to assess their new squad.

“We’ve been assessing the squad, we’ve been impressed with the squad, what they’ve offered, what they’re doing and how they work.

“But we’re also looking as we want to improve, we want to improve the team as much as we can and if that’s to bring bodies in then we will.”

