Featherstone was celebrated on the Suit Direct Stadium pitch ahead of Tuesday’s dramatic draw with Mansfield Town in acknowledgement of what would be his 500th career appearance.

Featherstone joins goalkeeper Ben Killip, striker Luke Molyneux and defender Gary Liddle in hitting various milestones recently and, like those, Lee has praised his captain for the achievement.

Featherstone was an academy product at Hull City before having spells with Grimsby Town, Hereford, Walsall and Scunthorpe United.

Nicky Featherstone made his 500th career appearance in Hartlepool United's draw with Mansfield Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

But it is with Pools where he has made his name chalking up well over 300 of those appearances in a near eight year spell at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Featherstone helped guide Pools back to the Football League last season when lifting the National League promotion final trophy and Lee has said he wants to help Featherstone achieve more success with the club.

“500 games in professional football is an absolutely amazing achievement,” Lee told The Mail.

“Nicky’s been through tough times with the club and then last season was a fantastic season and coming in this season I spoke to Nicky in the sense of what he achieved was fantastic but I really want to give him success at this club while he’s here with me.

Graeme Lee says Nicky Featherstone demonstrates his credentials day in and day out at Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I want him to have players around him who he’s going to enjoy playing with to utilise his strengths.

“For what he’s done, he’s been with the club for so long, his career has been absolutely fantastic and getting 500 games is amazing.

“I’d love him to go on and get some more success with us.”

Featherstone has carried on as club captain since Lee’s arrival in December and the Pools boss believes he shows day in, day out, why that responsibility is entrusted upon him as well as his ability on the field on a matchday.

“You see on the pitch he’s a very good player. He’s very composed, he can calm the team down when needed,” said Lee.

“But he has standards where the lads know if they don’t do anything right he’ll let them know.

“Sometimes he can maybe be a little more positive with it but that’s Nicky and it works for some lads where they need to understand if they’re not on the pitch and you can't hear our voices, you need somebody else's voice to be just demanding a little bit from them and doing that.

“He’s consistent in his performances,” Lee added.

“He does his job. He’s robust, he trains every single day, he pushes himself every single day, he covers distances as much as everyone else and does the same on the pitch.

“So someone like that it’s brilliant for myself because you know what you’re going to get.

“But it’s not just that, he’s got bags and bags of ability which can dominate games for you at times.”

Featherstone is expected to captain Pools as they welcome Salford City this weekend in what will be his 501st senior appearance, and his 45th of the season.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his current deal at the Suit Direct Stadium and remains a key part of the Pools squad.

