The Pools boss is hoping to have a full squad of players to choose from when his side begin their National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil this weekend. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed that he has a clean bill of health within his squad ahead of Saturday's National League opener against Yeovil Town.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Pools fans know all too well, the rigorous demands of the relentless National League can take its toll on a squad; in the 2023/24 season, injuries to Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini saw Pools plummet from the top of the table into a precarious position in the bottom eight in a matter of months, while last term injuries to Mancini and Joe Grey in January put paid to their slim play-off hopes.

While it goes without saying that every successful squad needs more than a sprinkling of quality, the ability to grind out results when the going gets tough is every bit as important. To be able to both outclass and edge past opponents depending on the situation will depend on the Pools squad being robust enough to cope with a 46-game National League season. Although the Pools ranks have been fleshed out considerably following 11 new signings this summer, a handful of injuries at inopportune moments has the potential to derail any hard-won momentum throughout the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the successful sides at this level are able to credit having a settled side for large parts of the season. Of course, injuries are part and parcel of football but Pools have been plagued by so much bad luck over the last few years that fans have started to question whether or not there is a more deep-rooted issue. As a result, Pools have dispensed with a number of talented but temperamental players over the summer - Anthony Mancini is the prime example, while Dan Dodds was another who seemed to struggle to cope with the physical challenge posed by the National League - and have signed players with reputations for reliability. That's not to say Pools haven't taken one or two risks - both Brad Walker and Matty Daly haven't made a competitive appearance since New Year's Day - but there is a strong core of players who should be able to stand up and be counted at crunch time.

When it comes to fitness, it's a case of so far, so good for Pools. Although there have been one or two injury worries this summer - Tom Parkes has endured a somewhat stop, start pre-season while Alex Reid missed last week's game with a Middlesbrough XI following a minor thigh complaint - Pools look to have come through it all unscathed and Grayson is hoping he'll have his entire squad to choose from when the time comes to name his side for Saturday's long trip to Yeovil.

"One of the first messages I said to the players on the first day of pre-season was, 'I want to get you as fit as I can, but also I want to make sure I have as many of this group as possible available for the first game of the season'," he told The Red Radio.

"As it stands at the moment - touch wood - we've got players as fit as I think we can get them, but also we've got everybody available for next week, no injuries, no concerns. Hopefully that will continue."