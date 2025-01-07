Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence discusses his ambitions for remainder of the campaign
Pools produced one of their best performances of the season on New Year's Day as they beat in-form Oldham to make a winning start to 2025.
That valuable win moved Lawrence's side to within three points of the top seven.
A number of teams look set to compete for just a handful of play-off places and the likes of Oldham and Rochdale have three games in hand on their potential promotion rivals.
Even so, Pools are in fine form having won five and drawn five of their 12 games under Lawrence and look to be full of confidence.
The win on New Year's Day was a reminder that Pools can be more than a match for some of the top sides in the division and Lawrence knows his charges will need to take points off some of the teams in and around them if they're to keep in touch ahead of the all-important run-in.
"The first thing we must do is keep hope alive," he said.
"The second thing we must do is make sure we are still within touching distance with eight or nine games to go.
"We've got to do well enough between now and then to make sure we give ourselves a chance.
"If we fade away now, then we won't do it.
"The signs are decent, but we've got to be consistent."
