"Funds have been made available so there may be further additions, or there may not be.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits Pools could still look to strengthen their squad further this month.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools secured two much-needed attacking additions on Friday when they announced the signings of versatile forward Reyes Cleary, who arrived on loan from West Brom, and winger Sam Folarin, who joined from Harrogate for an undisclosed fee.

The pair, signed in part to help Pools cope with injuries to Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, both made their debuts during Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Woking. Cleary, who made seven appearances for League Two leaders Walsall in the first half of the campaign, produced a promising cameo, winning the free-kick that led to the equalising goal, creating a good chance for Luke Charman and clipping the crossbar with a strike from the edge of the box. Folarin, who scored 15 goals in 87 games for Harrogate, lost the ball on a handful of occasions but also managed to combine well with the marauding Dan Dodds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signings represented a statement of intent from Pools, who cannot afford too many more slip-ups between now and the end of the season if they're to have any chance of sneaking into the National League play-offs.

Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley is one of a number of players who have been linked with a move to Pools in recent weeks. Picture by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.

Pools have also been linked with a move for Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley, with the 21-year-old rumoured to have been training with the club this week. Miley, who made eight appearances for League Two strugglers Newport in the first part of this season, had his loan in South Wales cut short earlier this month. The all-action midfielder featured for Newcastle under-21s last week but watched on from the stands as they took on Gateshead in the National League Cup on Tuesday night.

Whether or not Pools are indeed interested in Miley specifically, Lawrence suggested there is scope to strengthen his squad still further if the club can find the right kind of player.

"We're looking at players and we're considering what qualities we need in our squad to improve and enhance it," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players you end up bringing in, hopefully, will embody those qualities.

"Funds have been made available so there may be further additions, or there may not be.

"What matters to me is - yes, it's great to have those players in but what I also want just as much is to have Joe Grey back, to have Anthony Mancini back. I want Adam Campbell back, we saw him return to the side today. I want Gary Madine back, he missed the Woking game with a groin strain. These are all really, really important players.

"New players are important and I'm very grateful for the backing and the new lads we've been able to bring in. I also want the players we have out back.

"We are not bad then, we are not bad at all when everybody's fit and firing."