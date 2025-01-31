Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence does not believe Saturday's game against relegation-threatened Braintree is a must-win for Pools.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Pools are without a victory in their last three matches and were outclassed by National League leaders Barnet in midweek. Even so, Lawrence's side are still just four points outside the play-offs. However, with so many teams vying for just a couple of play-off places, Pools know they can ill-afford too many more slip-ups if they're to sneak into the top seven.

Braintree, by contrast, have been in fine form under new boss Steve Pitt. The Iron have won three of their last four games, taking seven points from a possible nine in the league while beating Tottenham's under-21s in the National League Cup on Wednesday. Chay Cooper, who endured a difficult loan spell at the Prestige Group Stadium last season, bagged a brace in midweek. Kyrell Lisbie, the son of former Charlton, Colchester and Leyton Orient frontman Kevin, has scored seven goals in his last 11 games. Braintree have moved five points clear of the relegation zone, with Pitt challenging his side to maintain their surge up the table this weekend.

Pools, meanwhile, will need to regain some momentum soon if they're to have any chance of challenging for promotion. Lawrence and his side are gearing up for two away games in succession, travelling to Braintree on Saturday before taking on in-form Sutton the following weekend. After that, Pools have three home matches in the space of a week and will likely be hoping to use them as a springboard to mount their assault on the play-offs. That said, Lawrence is alive to the fact that his side cannot afford to give too much more ground and suggested on Friday his team need to collect four points from their next two games. Even so, the veteran boss remains understandably reluctant to put too much pressure on his players and refuted the idea that the long trip to Essex represented a must-win game for Pools.

Lennie Lawrence does not believe Saturday's game with Braintree is must-win for his side but admits Pools will have to string a run of victories together at some point if they're to sneak into the play-off places. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I wouldn't say it's must-win," he said.

"It depends. We could win the game and still be no better off in the table than we are now.

"What we do need to do is get a bit of momentum going again. That needs to start sooner rather than later. Saturday therefore becomes more important than it might have been. If we'd have beaten Woking last week then it might have been a bit less important. We've got to get back-to-back wins at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later, if we want to get closer to those play-off spots."