Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence hailed Barnet as the best team in the National League after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat in North West London on Tuesday night.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At times, the gulf in class between the two teams was striking as Pools, who were resolute, determined and well-organised but generally lacking in quality, were outplayed.

Pools made four changes for the long trip to The Hive, handing rare starts in midfield to Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett, the Irishman's first since October, as they looked to beef up in the engine room. West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary, who was lively from the bench on his debut at the weekend, was named in the XI for his first start, while Billy Sass-Davies replaced skipper Luke Waterfall in the heart of the defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first 20 minutes or so, the Pools game plan worked well. While the visitors didn't see much of the ball, they were proving difficult to break down and posed an occasional threat on the counter-attack through Cleary and Luke Charman.

Pools boss Lennie Lawrence hailed Barnet as the best team in the National league after his side were comprehensively beaten on Tuesday night. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, the Pools goal started to live a charmed life as the first half progressed and the in-form Adam Smith had to make a string of superb saves, diverting Mark Shelton's low drive onto the post, making himself big to keep out Lee Ndlovu as the frontman went through one-on-one and, perhaps the pick of the bunch, tipping Zak Brunt's strike onto the bar after seeing it late through a crowd of bodies. At the other end, Cleary forced a save from Owen Evans but the tide of the game was beginning to turn in the home side's favour.

The visitors survived until the break but their defence was breached six minutes into the second half when Ryan Glover was fastest to the loose ball after Pools failed to deal with the impressive Idris Kanu's cross from the right. Things threatened to get worse but Smith made another fantastic save to turn Callum Stead's header round the post while Lee Ndlovu missed from close range.

Ndlovu, who signed from Boreham Wood earlier in the month, didn't have to wait much longer to score his first Bees goal as he steered Zak Brunt's low corner home in the 63rd minute after Pools were caught napping at the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last 25 minutes or so turned into something of a procession, with Kanu and Glover causing problems down the flanks and Barnet's midfield three of Shelton, who won promotion with Pools in 2021, Brunt and skipper Anthony Hartigan dominating proceedings.

While the scoreline was certainly no disgrace, the manner of the defeat was disappointing. Barnet, who are unbeaten at home in 15 National League games, winning 12 of those, were at times so dominant that it was difficult to see how Pools ever hoped to lay a glove on the leaders.

"It was an honest effort," Lawrence said.

"We had a game plan. There was rotation which would have taken place even if we'd won 3-0 on Saturday. The game plan worked very well in the first half, Smithy (Adam Smith) made a couple of good saves although we had a couple of chances ourselves. I was quite satisfied at half time.

"The last thing that we said was that the game will be decided in the first 15 minutes of the second half. They upped it and we fell asleep at a corner, which is unlike us to be fair. The nature of it was very, very disappointing. Then you find yourselves 2-0 down away to Barnet, that's hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We huffed and puffed and we had a couple of half chances but we didn't really create enough to threaten them. We were honest, we stuck to the game plan and as always they worked hard.

"Barnet are a very good team. If you're going to beat them or get a result, you've got to do very well in both penalty areas and we were a little bit short in both. They're probably the best team, Barnet. Others are good but I think they're probably the best team. We did our best, we had a go and it wasn't a disgrace by any means."