"I'm not dismissing the idea of it away from home, not at all.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits it's unlikely he'll stick with the 4-4-2 formation he fielded on New Year's Day as Pools prepare for a run of four away games in their next five matches.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Adam Campbell missing after sustaining a groin injury and Luke Charman absent due to personal reasons, Lawrence dispensed with his usual 4-2-3-1 as Pools welcomed in-form Oldham to the Prestige Group Stadium.

The veteran boss started Gary Madine and Mani Dieseruvwe alongside one another for the first time since late September, while Anthony Mancini and Joe Grey flanked Nicky Featherstone and Nathan Sheron, who was starting his 28th game in a row, in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was something of a risk, especially given that Oldham arrived in the North East unbeaten in their last eight league games, but it paid off handsomely as Pools made a winning start to the new year to move within three points of the play-offs.

Lawrence started two strikers for the first time in 12 league games on New Year's Day but might be more cautious when Pools travel to Barnet this weekend.

However, Lawrence admits he's uncertain whether he'll stick with the aggressive shape as Pools prepare to do a lot of travelling over the coming weeks.

Pools face a long trip to Barnet, who haven't lost at home all season, this Saturday and travel to Braintree, Wealdstone and Sutton within the next month.

Having managed to frustrate Barnet during November's goalless draw at the Prestige Group Stadium, Pools could well revert to their tried and tested 4-2-3-1, with Lawrence naming one striker rather than two for 11 of the 12 league games he's overseen so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the 77-year-old wouldn't rule out partnering Dieseruvwe and Madine up front again, he hinted he's considering a more cautious approach over the coming weeks.

"I don't know," he said.

"We've got four away games out of five now.

"I'm not dismissing the idea of it away from home, not at all.

"It can work, it's easier to make it work at home than away from home obviously.

"I won't rule it out, even against Barnet."