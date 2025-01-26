Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence insists his side's momentum is not starting to stall.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have drawn their last two games against sides in the bottom half of the National League table to lose ground on a number of their play-off rivals.

After producing one of their best performances of the season to beat Oldham on New Year's Day, it felt like pretty much everything was going right for Pools. However, since then a handful of things have started to go wrong as the club have endured a challenging few weeks. Pools went 18 days without a game and looked a little rusty when they returned to action last Saturday while during that time a controversial video showing a training ground bust-up leaked online. Pools were well below their best at strugglers Wealdstone last weekend while they failed to beat a Woking side who played 65 minutes with 10 men on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feeling of frustration on the terraces was palpable as Pools huffed and puffed but rarely looked like breaching Woking's spirited rearguard action as their play-off hopes suffered another blow. Although Pools moved up one place to 12th in the league table and the gap between themselves and the top seven remained just four points, Lawrence's side have a lot of work to do if they're to mount a late promotion challenge.

Pools have drawn their last two games but Lennie Lawrence insists his side have not started to lose momentum in the race for a play-off place. Picture by Frank Reid.

While the gap certainly isn't insurmountable, Pools can ill-afford too many more slip-ups and will need to improve if they're to sneak into the top seven. Pools travel to leaders Barnet in midweek but then have a run of more favourable fixtures, including three home games in a row, and it feels as though the next month will prove pivotal.

Yet in spite of their lacklustre recent performances, Lawrence insists Pools have not lost all of their hard-won momentum and remains bullish about his side's play-off prospects.

"I don't think the results or performances would suggest that," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went 18 days without a game, that was difficult, then we go to Wealdstone and do very well in the first half and not very well in the second half. A draw was about the right result there. Saturday was the first home game since New Year's Day.

"Yes, there might be some truth in the momentum thing, but not in terms of footballing momentum. We're still unbeaten this year and I have no problem with our performances.

"Now, we're back in it and to regain momentum we've got to be competitive at Barnet and we have to get a result at Braintree and so on and so on. It's a difficult programme of away games but that's life, we have to get it done. The balance will be redressed by three home games in seven days and then we will see where we are."