Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence confirmed that "funds have been made available" to strengthen his squad after an injury-hit Pools drew 1-1 at strugglers Wealdstone on Saturday.

Pools were without influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini for the long trip to Grosvenor Vale, with Grey undergoing a pre-planned groin operation that is set to keep him out for between four and six weeks.

Mancini, who produced his best performance of the season against Oldham on New Year's Day and looked as though he was just beginning to hit his stride, is expected to be out for around a month after pulling up in training.

And Pools appeared to miss both men as they ended a difficult week on a disappointing note, drawing 1-1 with National League strugglers Wealdstone.

Kazenga LuaLua was handed his first league start since arriving in November, while Luke Charman made a welcome return to the side, but a pedestrian and one-paced Pools struggled without Grey's speed and Mancini's invention.

Even so, the visitors went ahead 20 minutes into a rather uninspiring first half when Gary Madine scored his sixth goal in six games after good work from the marauding David Ferguson.

Other than a long range effort from attacker Sam Ashford, Wealdstone hardly laid a glove on Pools, who were comfortable if unconvincing in the opening period.

However, the hosts came out firing after the break and forced a string of fine saves from Adam Smith, who kept out Ashford, Micah Obiero and Adrian Mariappa.

Wealdstone thought they'd equalised when Ashford headed Obiero's cross home but the linesman flagged for offside and for a while it looked like fortune was on the visitors' side.

Questions have been asked about the squad's character after a video showing a training ground bust-up leaked online earlier in the week but Pools produced some bodies on the line defending to keep their noses in front despite a late onslaught from the home side.

Despite their resolute rearguard action, Pools couldn't quite hold out and the visitors were denied a hard-fought victory when Enzio Boldewijn's deflected strike wrong-footed the impressive Smith and Wealdstone rescued a well-deserved point.

The result meant Pools lost ground on some of their promotion rivals and slipped to four points from the play-off places.

And with Grey and Mancini set for extended spells on the sidelines and Adam Campbell still struggling for fitness, Lawrence confirmed that Pools are set to add to their squad this month.

"Funds have been made available," he said.

"I thought we were going to win the game, but in the end a draw was a fair result. We've got no complaints.

"We're a bit short of attacking options but hopefully we can address that. Funds have been made available and we'll look to bring somebody in to complement the players we've got.

"We lacked a real pace element. Joe Grey's had a groin operation, hopefully he'll be back in four to six weeks. Anthony Mancini hurt his groin in training, we're hoping he won't be quite as long as that. Adam Campbell's not quite there yet, but hopefully he'll be involved next week.

"We need somebody with pace whose first thought is to threaten in-behind. We need that balance in the squad."