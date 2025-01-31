Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits his side could look to strengthen their squad still further.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Pools have made three signings this month, welcoming versatile forward Reyes Cleary on loan from West Brom, shelling out an undisclosed fee to secure the services of fleet-footed winger Sam Folarin from Harrogate and completing a permanent deal for Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley.

Despite injuries to influential attacking pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who Lawrence hopes could both be set to return towards the end of next month, Pools look to have decent strength in depth in most areas of the pitch.

However, David Ferguson, who has been generally excellent under Lawrence but has endured a difficult couple of weeks and scored an awkward looking own goal in the draw with Woking, is the club's only recognised left-back. Pools signed former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Newport defender Matthew Bondswell in November to provide cover and competition for the 30-year-old but opted not to renew his contract last week, with Lawrence admitting the full-back had failed to force his way into contention. While Ferguson has had his fair share of critics this season, the defender has started 27 of his side's 28 league games and his absence was keenly felt when he missed September's clash with Rochdale through suspension. In the event, Pools were forced to change shape, switching to a 3-5-2 and deploying Luke Charman as a makeshift wing-back. Pools were well-beaten, outplayed and vulnerable down their left flank. Ferguson has started all 20 games since.

Defender David Ferguson has started 27 of his side's 28 National League games this season but is the club's only recognised left-back. Picture by Frank Reid.

If Pools were to look to recruit another left-back, then the obvious problem is attracting someone with the quality to challenge Ferguson who might also need to be willing to accept their status as second choice. During his three months at Pools, Bondswell made one start, December's FA Trophy defeat to Tamworth, and played the final 15 minutes of November's win over Solihull Moors, his only National League appearance. It could well be a hard sell for Pools.

Meanwhile, with Manny Onariase set to spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Maidenhead, there are also some concerns Pools could be a bit light in their heart of defence. Skipper Luke Waterfall, who will turn 35 this summer, has struggled to play two games in a week while Tom Parkes, who like Ferguson has featured in all but one of his team's games, has endured a few problems with a recurring shoulder injury and looked a bit sore in the second half of Tuesday night's defeat to Barnet. Billy Sass-Davies, who started in North West London, has proved a very capable deputy while Campbell Darcy, who can play at either right-back or centre-half, looks to have plenty of promise.

"Somebody would have to play out of position if Fergie came out of the team for any reason. That's an obvious one. We'll look at that," Lawrence said.

"We've got three centre-backs. I'd like to think Cam Darcy could progress to be the fourth, he looks good. If there was a problem there then we might need to move.

"We're alright at right-back, we've got enough midfielders, we've now got wide players and we've got Joe (Grey) coming back. You never know, something could come out of the woodwork and then all of a sudden it's an improvement on what we've got. If that happens, you take a chance and you do a deal.

"I could see possibly one or two more. There's nothing else imminent. The club's been really forthcoming and funds have been made available. It'll just be a question of the right person, for the right price at the right time."