Dave Challinor’s decision to leave Hartlepool was announced by the club on Monday night, with a confirmation that he had joined Stockport County following 24 hours later.

Whilst all the off-field developments take centre stage at Pools, they have the tricky task of facing League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday with former player Antony Sweeney taking charge of the side, as he did during Tuesday’s 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy victory over Everton Under-23’s.

As a new chapter dawns at Hartlepool, who will be the next person to take the reins and drive the club forward?

Here, we have listed the nine managers the bookies are tipping to become the next man in the dugout at The Vic:

1. Andy Woodman - 7/4 The current favourite is Bromley manager Woodman. Bromley have impressed so far this season and having spent almost five years in the north east with Newcastle, it could be the perfect opportunity for Woodman to make his mark as a football league manager.

2. Ross Turnbull - 2/1 Ever since Dave Challinor's departure, Turnbull has been heavily backed by the bookies to become the new Hartlepool United boss. However, The Mail understands that Turnbull is not interested in the role.

3. Antony Sweeney - 12/1 Hartlepool's current caretaker boss has also been touted as Challinor's potential replacement at The Vic, however, his first job will be to try and secure Pools a place in the second round of the FA Cup when they face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

4. Nigel Adkins - 14/1 Adkins is one of the most experienced managers on this list with 15 years of experience as a manager, dating back to his first role as Scunthorpe United boss in 2006.