Keeping Luke Williams and Nicky Featherstone was key for Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett.

The pair committed their futures to Pools last week after being offered new deals at the Super 6 Stadium.

Williams’ 2018/19 season was spent entirely on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training which lead to the attacking-midfielder requiring two operations.

The former England youth international signed for Pools from Scunthorpe last summer but is yet to make a National League appearance for Craig Hignett’s side.

Previously Williams had spent a successful loan spell at Pools during the 2013/14 campaign, scoring twice in seven appearances.

Long-serving midfielder Featherstone joined Hartlepool back in 2014 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

His 48 appearances last season made him only the 50th player to surpass 200 games in a Hartlepool shirt.

And after retaining the services of the two midfielders, Hignett commented: “We’ve done deals to keep Luke Williams and Nicky Featherstone at the club in to next season.

“They’re both players I was keen to have around the place because I know they can do good jobs for us next term.

“Luke had a terrible year last year and I can guarantee you that it was as frustrating for him as it was for me and all the supporters that he wasn’t able to play.

“I have known and worked with Luke a long time though and I know that when he’s back firing and fully fit we’ll have the best player in this division on our hands so that is where the focus is now – on ensuring that he is given the platform to get back to his best.

“With Nicky, I don’t think it’s a secret that I really rate him as a footballer and I think I got some of his best form out of him when I was Manager last time.

“He is the kind of player who can dictate games when he’s at his best so I am delighted that he’s sticking around in to 2019/20,” the Hartlepool manager told club website.

Pools 2019/20 National League campaign will get underway on Saturday August 3.