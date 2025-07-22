Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed that Pools remain in the market for a new goalkeeper.

The experienced Adam Smith is the club's only contracted senior goalkeeper, although the 32-year-old has been nursing an injury since the start of pre-season.

Smith, who signed for Pools last summer having worked with then-manager Darren Sarll at Yeovil, became the club's goalkeeping coach in October following the departure of Paul Woolston, who left to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira. At the time, Smith was backup to Leicester loanee Brad Young but the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe stopper was restored to the side in December after impressing Lennie Lawrence, who replaced Sarll, in an FA Trophy game against Tamworth. That left Smith balancing a lot of responsibility, while there were some question marks over how he was meant to effectively be both the club's first choice in-between the sticks as well as the goalkeeping coach. Nonetheless, he made a strong start and was rewarded with a new contract in January but struggled towards the end of the campaign and made a number of high profile mistakes, leading many fans to call for a new number one this summer.

Even if Smith hadn't endured such a difficult end to the season, Pools would have been in need of a new goalkeeper to, at the very least, provide cover and competition following the departures of Joel Dixon and Josh Mazfari, who left under a cloud after his dad, Steve, alleged that the club had never been in touch about a potential new deal despite their assertion they had been in "ongoing contract discussions" with the 20-year-old.

Pools have taken a look at a couple of different trialists this summer, with Nottingham Forest youngster Will Brook starting Sunday's win over a youthful Rangers XI. While the former Leeds goalkeeper, who had a loan spell at National League North side Farsley Celtic last season, has shown one or two promising signs, he was at fault for Rangers' second goal at the weekend after he allowed a speculative effort to squirm underneath him. As it stands, the club's drawn-out search for a new goalkeeper - and, the sense is, it ought to be for a first choice - goes on.

"Adam's been carrying an injury from the first pre-season game, so that's why he's not been involved," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"We've had some trialists in and, to be fair, the trialist has done well in the last couple of games. We're still trying to bring in a goalkeeper - I think it's common knowledge that we need one. It's an area that we are looking at.

"The lad who has been with us has done really well, he's still only young. We're keeping our eyes open far and wide at what might be out there, not just in that department but maybe in one or two other roles as well."