Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has defended his side's performance following their 3-1 defeat to Carlisle on Wednesday.

Despite an outpouring of criticism and frustration from increasing sections of the fanbase, the Pools boss insisted he felt his side "played really well at times" after falling to their third defeat in six matches on a miserable night in Cumbria. While Grayson might have been keen to take the positives, it felt like it all went wrong at Brunton Park, with Pools dropping to 11th in the National League table following a run of one win in nine matches and losing goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, the outstanding performer so far this term, seven minutes before the break through injury. Although it might well be true that there wasn't an absolute gulf between the teams and things could have been different had Jermaine Francis not been denied by Gabe Breeze inside the opening minute, it was hard to avoid the sense that Pools were second best in every department against a Carlisle side who came into the game having lost their last two matches by an aggregate score of 7-0. After spurning a gilt-edged chance to take the lead, Pools, who reverted to a brack three in Cumbria, went behind after five minutes when the marauding Cameron Harper produced a superb first time finish to beat Cartwright following good work from Regan Linney, who gave the visitors the runaround all evening. To their credit, Pools rallied and drew level 30 seconds into the second half when Francis made no mistake from close range after Luke Charman's initial effort had been cleared off the line. For large parts of the second period, it felt like the game could have gone either way but whereas a Pools front line who are desperately short of goals were isolated and unsure of themselves, Carlisle's attackers - who, admittedly, must have been acquired at considerable cost, with Linney having scored 24 goals in 43 games for Altrincham last season - were purposeful and full of killer instinct. After losing skipper Tom Parkes to yet another injury, Pools were forced to resort to a somewhat patchwork back four and the home side's pressure eventually told when Georgie Kelly, who led the line well throughout the night, nipped in front of the defence to restore Carlisle's lead after 77 minutes, latching onto the impressive Harper's threatening cross. From there, there was only ever going to be one winner and Carlisle wrapped up the three points in the 90th minute when substitute Morgan Feeney took advantage of more uncharacteristically sloppy defending from the visitors to head home a third goal.

Most fans won't have to think too hard to remember the last time their side had a fast start following an almost total overhaul of the squad, only for the wheels to come off due to a lack of goals and a poor run of results ahead of an FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against lower league opposition. Of course, the majority of Pools supporters will agree that things aren't nearly as bad as last season, when the atmosphere at Victoria Park had already turned toxic and the writing seemed to be on the wall for controversial boss Darren Sarll. Pools remain just three points outside the play-off places and Simon Grayson is a vastly experienced manager with a proven track record of winning promotions. Yet already there are fears that Pools are going to be cut adrift from the top seven, with all of their early season momentum seeming to have evaporated, a lack of goals becoming a real concern and injuries continuing to mount. Both influential defender Reiss McNally and Alex Reid, signed over the summer to be the club's new talisman following the departure of Mani Dieseruvwe, missed the trip to Brunton Park, while Harvey Cartwright looked forlorn as he trudged off having hurt himself while attempting to clear a ball upfield towards the end of the first half. Veteran skipper Tom Parkes, who has struggled to string a run of games together so far this season, was forced off with 23 minutes to go and appeared to have be in discomfort for some time prior to that. It all means that the under-pressure Pools boss could have to solve his side's growing list of pressing problems without a number of his most influential players.

"I don't think it was a bad night at the office," Grayson told The Red Radio following his side's defeat at Carlisle.

"It was a bad result in terms of losing 3-1, but I thought we played really well at times and gave them a really good game. What we didn't do well enough was defend our box like we have done for most of the season. Two goals came from crosses into the box where the lad gets more or less free headers; obviously, we had a bit of a makeshift defence at times. We've just got to have a little bit more composure and ruthlessness when we get to the top end of the pitch, we had a fantastic opportunity in the first minute of the game, a great ball and then a great dummy from Danny Johnson to allow Jermaine (Francis) to go through. You get the first goal, and it changes the momentum of the game very quickly; that's a huge moment and we started the game really positively. The first attack they get, they go down the other end and score. We kept going, we changed a few things, got the early goal and we looked like we were going to be the team to get the next goal. Unfortunately, we didn't stop the crosses coming into our box and that's something we've been good at dealing with this season."

Things aren't set to get much easier for Pools, who host another of the promotion favourites, York, on Saturday. Perhaps Pools fans might be able to take solace from the fact that the Minstermen, who sacked Adam Hinshelwood four games into the campaign, haven't had things all their own way under new boss Stuart Maynard and were beaten 3-1 by Scunthorpe in midweek. Even so, an already depleted Pools squad are set to be without York loanee Cameron John, who has been so impressive this season, with the versatile defender ineligible to feature against his parent club.

"When you lose a game, the biggest thing is, when are you playing next?" Grayson said.

"It can't come any quicker than 12:30 on Saturday against a team that are one of the favourites for the division. If we play between the boxes like we did tonight but are better in both boxes, then we'll give them a good game. I fully respect them, they're a good footballing team and they play a certain way. They're coming off a defeat tonight as well, so let's see who we've got available for players because it's not easy at the moment with the injuries that we've got. Alex Reid was missing tonight, I've got Vadaine Oliver and Nathan Ferguson who are not up to speed and I can't start them because there's a strong chance that they could break down."