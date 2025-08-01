The Pools boss is hoping he can bring the good times back to Victoria Park ahead of the new National League season. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is determined to "bring a smile back to the supporters" ahead of the new National League season.

The last few years have been a difficult time to be a Pools fan. Since relegation back to the National League in 2023, Pools have limped to successive mid-table finishes - 12th in 2023/24, and 11th in 2024/25 - and there have been far more lows than highs, including seven different managerial changes, the loss of several star performers, a 7-1 mauling at the hands of rivals Gateshead and a 5-1 thrashing by Rochdale in front of more than 700 travelling fans who were marking the club's annual fancy dress tradition. Off the pitch, Pools were plunged into turmoil following the sudden and unexpected resignation of enigmatic chairman and owner Raj Singh in March, only for him to return in controversial circumstances following the collapse of takeover negotiations.

And yet, Pools fans are more optimistic than ever ahead of the new season. In Simon Grayson, Pools have a manager with four promotions in English football already to his name, while Singh, who appears to have a point to prove this summer, has backed the new boss with 11 signings. Pools are unbeaten in pre-season, winning five and drawing one of their six matches, and there is a real sense that they can, at least, push for the play-offs when the new National League campaign kicks off in a little over a week's time.

"It's something I've stressed from day one," Grayson told The Red Radio. "Coming in straight away, I wanted us to have that winning mentality.

"This football club hasn't had a lot of good days over the last few years, and I want to bring a smile back to the supporters who come. I want to put a team together that resembles them, because it's a hardworking community. I want my players to go out and work for the shirt, but also to enjoy what they're doing and I think they've done that, from day one and right through pre-season. From football sessions to running sessions - ok, they might not have enjoyed the running sessions as much as the football ones - they've hit it all full on. I think we've got some good characters and a good spirit amongst the group, and that can play a big part.

"We're trying to be one big, happy family, on the pitch and off the pitch. Getting momentum going is a huge thing, because at this football club, the momentum can change from negativity to positivity very quickly. It can be a real advantage for this football team and this football club."