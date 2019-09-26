Hartlepool United manger Craig Hignett looking to move on at Eastleigh
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett is looking to put the past week behind him and move on at Eastleigh on Saturday (3pm kick-off)
Pools will make the 300 mile trip down to Eastleigh tomorrow ahead of this weekend’s National League match as they look to put a difficult spell on and off the pitch behind them.
Hignett’s men were held to a 1-1 draw against Chesterfield on Tuesday in a match the United boss felt was something of a transition game for his side after last Saturday’s incident at Victoria Park.
“Tuesday was a game that we just wanted to get out of the way hassle free,” he said.
“Now we can kick-on, we’ve got a tough away game at Eastleigh but we’ve got to start getting back to what we were doing and trying to get some wins on the board and climb back up the table.
“I feel like we’ve drifted a little bit through no fault of our own really but it’s important we stop that and we’ve stopped it to an extent on Tuesday with a result but now we’ve got to kick-on.
“We’ve been creating enough chances in the games but we haven’t been clinical enough and that’s plain to see.”
On how the club have handled things since Saturday, Hignett added: “Everything the club has done has been first class and we’ve shown everyone how seriously we’re taking what happened on Saturday.
“We’re not a club who just accept what happens, we’ve been proactive in doing something about it and I think that’s credit to everyone involved.”