Hartlepool United midfielder departs as summer revamp gets underway

Hartlepool United's summer revamp is underway, with Paddy McLaughlin making his loan move to York City permanent.

The midfielder will officially become a York player when his contract at Pools expires at the end of June.

McLaughlin joined Pools last summer from National League rivals Gateshead and went on to make 28 appearances, scoring two goals, before joining National League North side York on loan at the end of January.

With his deal set to expire this summer, McLaughlin has now made the move to York permanent.

“I am very, very happy to commit my future to the club,” he said. “I have enjoyed the last few months and we have had a reasonably positive end to the season.

“There are definite signs of progress and it’s an exciting time to get on board.

“Everybody has just got to draw a line under this season and look forward to the next with lots of positivity and optimism that we can be successful.”

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international McLaughlin started his career at Newcastle United before joining the Minstermen for a two-year spell in 2011.

He subsequently played for Grimsby Town, Harrogate Town, Gateshead, and Hartlepool, his deal at the Super 6 Stadium expiring this summer.

York boss Steve Watson said: “As soon as Paddy came in, he reminded us how good he was – not just playing but with his professionalism and leadership skills. In the last two games of the season, he was absolutely outstanding.

“We knew we wanted to move forward with him and hoped he would feel the same way. He loves the club and now we have got Paddy on board for the next two seasons which is great news for everybody.

“He has a good affinity with the club and I think the fans really relate to him.

“He’s had success here before and, hopefully, he is going to play a big part in bringing success here again.”

A Pools statement added: "Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success in the future."