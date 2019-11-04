Gavan Holohan of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

The Irishman opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Notts County with a well taken half volley after just seven minutes.

Luke James doubled the advantage before half-time before a Wes Thomas brace saw the Magpies come from two down to snatch a draw.

“We were a bit deflated which probably shows how far we’ve come were we’re disappointed with a draw at Notts County away,” Holohan said following the game.

“Next week hopefully we can look back and say it was a point in the right direction given the level of performance we showed.”

Holohan had experienced a fairly frustrating start to his season with just four starts from a possible 18.

But since Antony Sweeney took over as caretaker manager last month, the 27-year-old has been involved in every match, starting the last two games in addition to another goal scoring start in the Durham Challenge Cup at Shildon.

And Holohan feels the last few weeks have been the most enjoyable of his season to date.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and I think all the boys will say the same,” he added.

“Sweens and Gucky [Ian McGuckin] have came in and just been really positive and brought in some fresh ideas and a fresh set of eyes in a way.

“They’ve kept everything positive in the camp and stressed that we are a good team and we just need to find that consistency but I have to give plaudits to them because training, preparation, the performances and results have been excellent since they’ve come in.

“Previously, it was just the fine margins and little things that needed tweaking I think in regard to our shape and certain game plans that you have to implement when you go to different teams, you can’t play the same way all of the time because there are some good teams in this league who will punish you.