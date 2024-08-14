"Playing at home, up in the North East, for the local lads is a massive thing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter is relishing the prospect of playing a competitive game at Victoria Park for the first time since he signed for Pools this summer.

The 26-year-old grabbed the headlines on Saturday after scoring a spectacular winning goal against Yeovil, opening his Pools account after just over an hour despite only scoring once in 79 games for Halifax.

Hunter looks to be benefiting from manager Darren Sarll's plans to play him higher up the pitch, helping him add attacking threat to his game.

The midfielder admitted that the prospect of getting forward more frequently was one of the things that appealed to him when he first spoke to Sarll in the summer and was lured to Victoria Park.

The midfielder scored the winner on his debut in Somerset and is relishing the prospect of making his competitive bow at Victoria Park this weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hunter is also one of a quartet of new faces with links to the North East, having been born locally, progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and spent two spells at local rivals Gateshead, helping the Heed with the National League North title.

Sarll and head of football operations Joe Monks have been keen to focus their recruitment drive in the North East, signing players with an understanding of the unique footballing environment and culture in the region.

So far, that looks to have been a shrewd move, with Hunter, Adam Campbell and Luke Charman all impressing in Saturday's opening day win over Somerset, while Sunderland-born stopper Adam Smith has added some much-needed strength-in-depth in the goalkeeping department.

For Hunter and the rest of the North Eastern contingent, then, Saturday's visit of well-fancied Southend, who drew 1-1 with York on the opening day, promises to be a particularly special occasion as Pools prepare to play in front of a home crowd for the first time this season.

"I can't wait," he said.

"Playing at home, up in the North East, for the local lads is a massive thing.

"We know all about how good the support can be, so hopefully we can give them something to shout about.

"I think it does feel just that bit more special.

"I hope we can just carry on what we've started at Yeovil and hopefully the fans get right behind us and we can keep moving in the right direction."