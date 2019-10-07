Hartlepool United's Jason Kennedy celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 33-year-old netted 11 times for Carlisle United in his previous season playing consistently prior to his injury.

Kennedy joined Pools following a successful trial in the summer and scored his second of the season in thrilling fashion as he slotted in a 92nd-minute winner against Yeovil Town at Victoria Park on Saturday.

And he feels the strike was the result of being in the right place at the right time, as well as a change of personnel.

“I think the introduction of Nicky Featherstone gave me more of a licence to push forward although we were 1-0 up at the time,” Kennedy admitted.

“Him and Gus [Mafuta] are very good at winning the ball back which give me a licence to go forward and get the result at the end of it.

“A lot of it is down to instinct. Something I’ve found out more in recent years that if you just be clever and get in certain areas then things will drop for you eventually.

“You might have to make eight different runs to get a goal but eventually something falls to you.”

Kennedy’s goal saw Pools end a run of five without a win while simultaneously stopping Yeovil’s seven game winning streak.

Now the aim is for United to put a similarly positive run together and start moving up the table as they prepare for Wednesday night’s match at Stockport County.

“The lads are confident in the dressing room after that,” added the former Carlisle playmaker.

“Yeovil had been on a good run but we can mix it with the best of them because we’ve got a great squad, we just need to prove it week-in, week-out.