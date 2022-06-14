Hartlepool United midfielder signs new deal to stay at the Suit Direct Stadium

Shelton, who joined the club on a permanent deal from Salford City in August 2020, will remain at Pools until the end of the 2022/23 season after signing a one-year extension with the club.

Shelton has played 94 times for Pools and after signing his new deal, he said: “I am delighted to agree a new deal. We have had some great success over the last few years and we want to continue that into the new season. I spoke with Paul last week and I am excited to get started next week.”

New boss Paul Hartley added: 'We are delighted to keep Mark at the club. We know how important he has been to the squad over the last couple of years especially with the recent promotion.

"We know he’s a core member of the squad and we are looking forward to working with him come next week.”