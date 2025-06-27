Hartlepool United monitoring attacker following departure from National League champions

Hartlepool United are believed to be monitoring the situation of attacking-midfielder Harry Chapman, according to reports.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Hartlepool, has been perennially linked with a move to his hometown and is available as a free agent this summer. According to BBC Radio Tees Sport presenter Rob Law, a deal for Chapman is not at an advanced stage.

Chapman, who came through the ranks at Middlesbrough and has turned out for the likes of Sheffield United, Blackburn, Burton Albion and Bradford, is blessed with undeniable talent but has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. He spent last season at Barnet, scoring four goals in 22 appearances as the Bees were crowned National League champions. However, he missed four months of the campaign through injury and was released at the end of the season.

Pools are believed to be closing in on sealing their first summer signings, with deals with former Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Bradford full-back Callum Johnson as well as versatile midfielder Brad Walker, who made 123 appearances at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career, nearing a completion.

As it stands, new manager Simon Grayson, who replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick earlier this month, has just 11 players under contract with less than two months to go until the new National League season kicks off. The Pools players returned for routine testing on Friday, before pre-season training officially begins on Monday.