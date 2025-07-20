Hartlepool United name team for pre-season visit of Rangers XI

Reiss McNally starts as part of a back four made up entirely of new signings as Pools prepare to entertain a Rangers XI on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United have named their team for Sunday afternoon's visit of a Rangers XI as Pools continue their pre-season preparations.

Pools are back at Victoria Park for the first time since the end of last season - and Sunday's side looks a lot different to the team that drew with Forest Green Rovers on May 5. Indeed, just two of the XI that started on the final day of the campaign are set to begin this afternoon's game against Rangers, while Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Reyes Cleary and David Ferguson, who were all in the team against Forest Green, have left the club.

Pools, who look to be starting the game with a flat back four having experimented with various formations in the opening weeks of pre-season, have named a defence consisting of new signings Jay Benn, who has impressed since arriving from Lincoln City last month, Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John, who line up in front of a trialist goalkeeper.

Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley, who are the two players who began the final game of last season, start at the base of midfield, while Luke Charman and Jermaine Francis line up either side of Adam Campbell ahead of them. Danny Johnson, who scored his first Pools goal in Tuesday's comfortable win over Redcar Athletic, leads the line.

New signings Besart Topalloj and Alex Reid, who arrives having scored 17 goals in 32 games during an impressive loan spell at Wealdstone last term, start on the bench along with Tom Parkes, Campbell Darcy, Sam Folarin, Brad Walker, Jack Hunter, Louis Stephenson and two trialists.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Trialist; Benn, McNally, Kouogun, John; Sheron, Miley; Francis, Campbell, Charman; Johnson