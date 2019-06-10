Hartlepool United National League fixtures 2019/20: When will they be announced? When does the season start?

Hartlepool United fans can now make note of some key dates ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Here’s everything you need to know as the Vanarama National League confirm their fixture announcement date:

WHEN WILL THE FIXTURES BE ANNOUNCED?

The fixtures for Hartlepool United and all other National League sides will be announced on Wednesday, July 3.

WHEN WILL THE SEASON START AND FINISH?

The National League season is set to get underway on Saturday, August 3 and will conclude on Saturday, April 25. The promotion play-off final is due to take place at Wembley on Sunday, May 10 2020.

FIXTURES TO LOOK OUT FOR

Notts County and Yeovil Town dropping out of the EFL will set-up two eye-catching fixtures for Pools next season.

Stockport County were promoted as National League North Champions following a 3-0 win at Nuneaton Borough on the final day of last season in front of a 3,450 strong away following.

Runners-up Chorley came up with Stockport and will face Hartlepool for the first time in a league fixture. The only previous meeting between the sides was a 2-0 FA Cup First Round win for Pools at Chorley in November 1987.

Torquay United and Woking made immediate returns to the fifth tier after earning promotion from the National League South.

WHAT WILL BE THE LONGEST AWAY TRIP?

At 365 miles, the trip from Hartlepool to Torquay is the furthest of any sides in the division.

WHAT WILL BE THE SHORTEST AWAY TRIP?

62 miles separate Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United - a journey time of just over an hour in the car.