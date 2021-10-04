The side sit 13th in the League Two table with four wins, two draws and four defeats to their name.

They have also lost 1-0 to Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup first round and lost on penalties at Carlisle United in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage following a 3-3 draw.

We have gathered all of the Pools players' player ratings from the opening 10 league matches plus the two cup games and ordered every player based on their average rating so far.

It’s obviously too early to judge some players but it will give some indication as to who has started the season well and needs to make more of an impact in the coming weeks and months.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player power rankings from lowest to highest…

1. Tom Crawford - n/a The midfielder's only appearance so far this season was a brief outing in the Papa John's Trophy.

2. Joe Grey - n/a Had one brief cameo appearance from the bench so far this season to make his Football League debut, not enough to merit a player rating.

3. Jake Lawlor - 4.0 (1 rating) His one start for Pools came in the 3-3 Papa John's Trophy draw at Carlisle United. The defender looked off the pace during that game as Pools conceded three. He has since been loaned out to National League side Bromley.

4. Jordan Cook - 5.0 (1 rating) Has made two substitute appearance for Pools so far but was only on the pitch long enough at Oldham to warrant a player rating. Likely to get his chance in the Papa John's Trophy.