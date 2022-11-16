Hartlepool United are into the second round of the FA Cup but they had to do it the hard way.

Keith Curle's side fell behind at the Suit Direct Stadium when Ryan Barnett converted low into the bottom corner as National League Solihull Moors impressed against League Two Pools.

The visitors had a number of golden opportunities to ensure it was they who would face Harrogate Town in round two only to be denied by a sublime performance from Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip.

The Pools No.1 made a series of remarkable saves to keep his team in the tie before Reghan Tumilty would capitalise by sliding in a cross from the left a minute from time to send the game into extra-time.

But with neither side able to find a breakthrough, despite yet more excellent goalkeeping, the tie went to penalties where it was Pools who held their nerve as Joe Grey converted the winning spot kick.

And here is how Pools were rated:

Ben Killip - 10 String of outstanding saves to keep Hartlepool in the tie before saving one from the spot. At fault against Stevenage at the weekend but boy did he make up for it here. 'One Ben Killip' was the song chanted at full-time and rightly so. Superb display.

Reghan Tumilty - 6 Took his goal well to send the tie to extra time. Was caught out too often defensively as Solihull countered well. Close in extra time when striking wide.

Euan Murray - 6 Probably the best of the Hartlepool defenders, defensively. Solihull got in behind plenty but he made one or two important blocks including from Clarke before the opener. Close with a header in the second half.

David Ferguson - 5 Defensively he struggled. Pace of Sbarra and Dallas caused him trouble when covering for Paterson. Close to giving Pools the lead early in extra time. Missed his spot kick.