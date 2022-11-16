Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: '10/10 outstanding' ex-Chelsea and Norwich City goalkeeper stars as Pools advance in the FA Cup
Hartlepool United are into the second round of the FA Cup but they had to do it the hard way.
Keith Curle's side fell behind at the Suit Direct Stadium when Ryan Barnett converted low into the bottom corner as National League Solihull Moors impressed against League Two Pools.
The visitors had a number of golden opportunities to ensure it was they who would face Harrogate Town in round two only to be denied by a sublime performance from Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip.
The Pools No.1 made a series of remarkable saves to keep his team in the tie before Reghan Tumilty would capitalise by sliding in a cross from the left a minute from time to send the game into extra-time.
But with neither side able to find a breakthrough, despite yet more excellent goalkeeping, the tie went to penalties where it was Pools who held their nerve as Joe Grey converted the winning spot kick.
And here is how Pools were rated: